Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $597,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,777,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vertiv by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.