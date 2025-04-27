Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 169,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after buying an additional 2,496,817 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after acquiring an additional 847,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,735,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,119.90. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

