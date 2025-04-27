Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $14.25 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $289.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.54 and a 200 day moving average of $282.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.