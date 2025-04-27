Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $12.66 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,537,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,439,000 after buying an additional 1,696,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,760,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,165 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,269,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,922,000 after purchasing an additional 876,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

