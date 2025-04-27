Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.14% of BWX Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

