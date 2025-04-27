Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $11.41 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.41. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.