Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 93,375 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $612,734. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

TER stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

