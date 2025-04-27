Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Etsy stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $81,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,620 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

