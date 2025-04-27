SushiSwap Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $180.96 million and $23.78 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 28th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 282,434,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,627,700 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official message board for SushiSwap is www.sushi.com/blog.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

