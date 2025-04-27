Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of 397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

