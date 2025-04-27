Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock Position Increased by H 2 Credit Manager LP

H 2 Credit Manager LP increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,909,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742,169 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties makes up about 15.6% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned approximately 8.22% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $61,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 238,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of INN stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.19 million, a PE ratio of 397.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

