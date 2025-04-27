Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €11.86 ($13.48) and last traded at €11.79 ($13.40). Approximately 175,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.70 ($13.30).

Südzucker Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Südzucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.