Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

SEOAY opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.89. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stora Enso Oyj

About Stora Enso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.