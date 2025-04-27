Stifel Financial Corp Has $15.44 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of KeyCorp worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 60,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

