Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.93 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

