Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

