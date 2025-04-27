Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 276,269 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 367.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,269 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.