State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 9,472 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AES were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,865,000 after buying an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,862,000 after acquiring an additional 381,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

