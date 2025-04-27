State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 6,518 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 5,040.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 691.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AAON by 39.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,121,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, with a total value of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.08. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

