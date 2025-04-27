State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 5,007 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after acquiring an additional 267,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,727,000 after acquiring an additional 63,216 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,502,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

SWKS opened at $61.52 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

