State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 1,551 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE SKX opened at $47.77 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $622,590.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. The trade was a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Company insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.