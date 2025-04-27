State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $265.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.13.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:WING opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.91. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.00 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.