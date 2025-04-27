State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $97,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,451,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 530,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

