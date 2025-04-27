State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $3.45 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned 0.06% of UGI worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.66 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In other news, insider Michael Sharp bought 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.