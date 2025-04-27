State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after acquiring an additional 210,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 283,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,083,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,776.20. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,592.18. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.11.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

