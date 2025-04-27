SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

