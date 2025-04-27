SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.58. 126,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 328,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBND. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 205,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

