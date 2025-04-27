Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 961,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 936% from the average daily volume of 92,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Featured Stories

