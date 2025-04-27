Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDHC. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 699,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 256,950 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,156,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,640,000 after purchasing an additional 941,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Smith Douglas Homes ( NYSE:SDHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $287.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Smith Douglas Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

