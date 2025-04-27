Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 73.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

