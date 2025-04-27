Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 73.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of WAFU stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.49.
About Wah Fu Education Group
