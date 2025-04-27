Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Decreases By 68.8%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHY opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

