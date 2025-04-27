Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 99.5%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the March 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0586 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.49%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

