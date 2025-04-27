Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Increases By 383.3%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

TTNMF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

About Titanium Transportation Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.