Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Drops By 66.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the March 31st total of 222,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $43.12.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on BTAI. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $80.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
