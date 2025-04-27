Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 55,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 4,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $113.65 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $387.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.