Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

