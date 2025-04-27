Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 109,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

