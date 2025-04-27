Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after buying an additional 558,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB opened at $59.56 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.