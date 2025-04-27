Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

