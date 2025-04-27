Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 176,882 Shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,882 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.80% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JVSA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 475,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get JVSPAC Acquisition alerts:

JVSPAC Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JVSPAC Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JVSPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.