SEI Investments’ (SEIC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.