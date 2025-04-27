Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

