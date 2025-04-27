Second Half Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

