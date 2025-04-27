Second Half Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $343.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.