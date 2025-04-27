Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91), RTT News reports. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share.

Saia Trading Down 30.7 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $245.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a 1-year low of $229.21 and a 1-year high of $624.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Saia from $540.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Saia from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $524.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CFO Matthew J. Batteh sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.09, for a total transaction of $350,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,299.34. The trade was a 17.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.