Rune (RUNE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6,724.71

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $6,724.71 and $27,338.40 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 1.35821372 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $30,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

