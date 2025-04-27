Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $557.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.90 and a 200-day moving average of $554.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

