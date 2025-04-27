Ribbon Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,223.09 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $12,223.09 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,816,440 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

