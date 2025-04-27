ResMed Inc. (RMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th.
ResMed Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
ResMed Company Profile
