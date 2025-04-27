Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lifted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,338,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,663,000 after purchasing an additional 110,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.89 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

